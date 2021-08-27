The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority officials’ optimism about additional flights between Guam and some tourist markets is buffered by concerns of the recent surge in COVID-19 numbers.

“We continue to see our air traffic numbers improving, with more airlines beginning to resume flying. Carriers from Korea and Taiwan are expected to resume flying in the next couple months,” Ricky Hernandez, GIAA deputy executive manager, told members of the Guam Chamber of Commerce during a meeting Wednesday.

“Data shows that monthly departing seat capacity through October 2021 could be nearly 60% of pre-pandemic levels. This data and our conversations with airlines, make us optimistic of the immediate future but we must continue toward making Guam a safer place for people to want to visit.”

Hernandez said Guamanians were able to take necessary steps that allowed for tourism to resume - at a smaller scale.

“Protocols and policies currently allow passengers (who are) either fully vaccinated or have a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival … to enter into Guam without quarantine,” he said. “We were able to get to this point because of the things that are within our control. Our community reduced COVID-19 cases and achieved target vaccination levels that improved the health of our community and led to a reduction in restrictions.”

The Guam Visitors Bureau also implemented the Air Vacation and Vaccination program that has brought more than 2,000 visitors, he said.

Hernandez said the recent increase in COVID-19-positive cases and the number of hospitalized patients places pressure on the need to act and place new policies to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Enacting policies locally are things that are within our control,” he said, in part.

“But there are so many things that are outside of our control that will dictate the pace of our economic recovery. The recovery of our source markets, the vaccination rates, how these two things progress dictate changes in their travel policies for their returning residents and are what they are beholden to.”

According to Arirang News out of South Korea, the country’s COVID-19 cases are surging. While it's unclear from news reports if additional restrictions will be mandated, existing restrictions won’t be removed soon.

Meanwhile, Kyodo News in Japan reports an extension of the nation's state of emergency as COVID-19 numbers increase.

On Guam, the recent surge of cases surpassed the three-digit mark at 126, Guam’s highest new daily cases this year, according to Tuesday's Joint Information Center report.

In an effort to curb the increase, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero mandated some form of proof, which includes self-attestation, of at least one dose of vaccination for restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments where patrons may have to take off their masks.

Chamber board Chairwoman Christine Baleto touched on the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations, saying “Our community and livelihoods are once again being threatened.”

“Our community has proven time and time again that we are resilient; we are strong and we help each other in times of need. Let us continue to do so in the face of this latest challenge. As we push forward, a big part of our recovery is the resumption of tourism," she said.