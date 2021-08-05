Guam has seen a surge in the number of people filing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims for multiple weeks, which resulted in nearly $1 million increase in this week's batched claims versus the last time, Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Wednesday.

People's rush to file three to six weeks of claims that they didn't file on time may have been triggered by the Aug. 1 start of the work search requirement and the approaching end of PUA eligibility on Sept. 4, he said.

Some $15.7 million in PUA claims were batched on Tuesday for next week's payments, Del'Isola said.

That's an increase from the previous batched claims of about $14.8 million, which was much lower than the $25 million or more from months ago as more jobs reopen.

"It's not because there's more claimants that filed. It's because there were more filings for multiple claims. People want to be updated with their filings, now that job search is required and because PUA is ending soon," Dell'Isola said. "It's human nature that people wait for the last minute to file all the claims they didn't file on time."

The Dededo Public Library, which still serves as a PUA center, saw an increase in filing for claims for multiple weeks over the last week, Dell'Isola said, and this may go on for a few more weeks.

PUA claimants, especially those who are still on furlough or still jobless as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, each receive up to $645 a week.

The latest PUA batch processed for payment, including a $1.3 million in withholding tax, includes:

$7.8 million for PUA

$7.9 million for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

$23,000 for Lost Wages Assistance

This brings to $772.896 million the total federally funded unemployment benefits processed and paid out for Guam workers since last year, based on data from Dell'Isola.

The U.S. Department of Labor authorized $1.065 billion for Guam's pandemic unemployment aid. There were as many as 28,000 PUA claimants, and the number has since been estimated to be less than 15,000.

There are only 32 days left before PUA eligibility ends.

Starting last Sunday, many of those still receiving PUA are required to start showing proof they're actually looking for a job to still be eligible to get PUA and more importantly, to get back on the job.

Three job searches a week are required.

GDOL posted detailed guidance about the PUA work search requirement on its website at https://dol.guam.gov/claimant-guidance-on-work-search-requirement.

PUA recipients who are self-employed or currently working at reduced hours and have reported earnings for the week are exempted from this USDOL-imposed job search requirement.