The Mayors' Council of Guam has concurred with a recommendation from the Department of Public Health and Social Services to postpone the reopening of government-run senior citizen and adult daycare centers.

Although the facilities have been allowed to reopen since July 2021, procurement issues, needed capital improvements and maintenance, and previous COVID-19 surges have kept the centers closed, Jesse Alig, president of the MCOG and mayor of Piti told The Guam Daily Post.

He said a planned opening in October was pushed back to Jan. 10 because of those issues.

But following the recording of 210 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, DPHSS wrote to the council advocating it be delayed further “for the safety of our manamko’.” On Wednesday, the number of new cases remained high at 189.

The recommendation came just five days before the planned reopening.

“With the concerns about case numbers, we thought, ‘Well we’re not the experts. We’re going to defer to the experts.’ Because we’re not going to be the ones to say, ‘Yes we’re going to do this.’ Then we don’t know how to solve our problems. If we have sick manamko’,” Alig said. “So we as mayors agreed that whatever the professionals and experts say, that’s what we’re going to follow.”

Alig said as of Wednesday, another reopening date for the centers has not been set.

The topic was brought up at an MCOG meeting earlier that day, with different mayors stressing any delay was not a result of centers not being ready to reopen.

“The fact is, we are still prepared to do what we need do for our people and our manamko’. But it involves transportation and resources: the vendor who prepares the food, the numbers we need to give from our (recreation) leaders,” said Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann.

Home meal deliveries will continue

The postponement will also reverse a planned change in government-sponsored senior meals. Instead of village residents receiving their food at the centers, home delivery will continue, beyond the announced Jan. 10 end to service.

MCOG executive director Angel Sablan encouraged eligible residents, even those who aren’t planning to join senior center activities, to sign up for the free hot meals.

“We will still recommend that those who have opted not to participate in the senior centers to apply for the homebound meals as they are being received and vetted by the casework section of the Division of Senior Citizens so that they will continue to receive their meals once the Senior Centers and Adult Day Care Centers reopen in the future,” Sablan told the Post.

Alig doesn’t expect there to be any interruptions in meal deliveries, confirming that mayors' office staff are prepared to continue delivering meals received from the government’s vendor.

“We were assured today that come Jan. 10, the meal delivery will not be problematic – it’ll be the same,” he said Wednesday.

But Alig acknowledged during the council meeting, which was held before Public Health made its recommendation to delay the opening, that mayors’ offices for larger villages could see a strain on their resources.

“I know it’s not a simple decision, but it’s a logistical nightmare for most of us. For those of you who actually have to call – I mean, we don’t have that many people in Piti to call for senior meals. But those of you – I can’t imagine what Dededo and Yigo have to deal with – Mangilao and Barrigada,” he said. “So I don’t want to be upset about it, but we’ve had the discussion since Monday, and … so we’ll wait to hear.”

Meals will continue to be delivered to those who are a part of the MCOG or DPHSS programs, Alig confirmed.