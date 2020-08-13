Surge in COVID-19 cases means no Saturday hours for drivers licenses; reduced vehicle registration hours

Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) Barrigada Main Office to Offer Limited Walk-In Services for Driver’s License Branch on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; Limited Walk-In Services for Vehicle Registration on Tuesdays and Thursdays; Driver’s License Branch Closed on Saturdays

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has led to the cancellation of Saturday hours at the Department of Revenue and Taxation's Driver's License Branch.

DRT's Motor Vehicle Division, which operates the Driver's License Branch, had planned on providing walk-in services on Aug. 15 and 22.

"Due to the current public health emergency, the MVD will be temporarily offering mail-in renewals for non-real ID compliant Guam Driver’s Licenses and Conversions of Intermediate Licenses," officials stated in a press release.

There will, however, be limited walk-in services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning next week.

Driver’s License Branch

• Days/Hours of operation: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, starting on Aug. 17 until further notice.

a. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

b. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public

• Services:

a. For all expired or replacement Guam Driver’s Licenses and Guam IDs

b. Scheduling written exams and picking up permits

Temporary Mail-In Services for Driver’s License renewals and converting from intermediate to full licenses only. Replacements must be done by appointment.

DRT will continue to service online appointments as scheduled.

To make an appointment go to guamtax.com.

Vehicle Registration Branch

• Days/Hours of Operation: Tuesdays and Thursdays only starting on Aug. 18 until further notice.

a. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

b. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the general public

• Online — Renewals may be done online at www.myguamtax.com . You must contact your insurance carrier and safety inspection agency to ensure that your insurance and safety inspection information is uploaded onto the guamtax.com website.

For more information, call DRT at 635-1761/7651 with any questions regarding this.

Customers also may submit any questions at the “Contact Us” section of DRT’s websites or via e-mail to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.