Surgeon cell, GVB: Vaccine tourists not part of Guam's immunity count

Foreign vacationers and American expats getting their COVID-19 vaccination on Guam are not included in the island's count toward its 80% herd immunity goal, according to the Surgeon Cell and the Guam Visitors Bureau.

There were some instances early on of tourists getting vaccinated at areas designated for residents but Sgt. Fernando Esteves of the Guam Army National Guard, and Surgeon Cell medical logistics and operations coordinator, said those numbers "are negligible in affecting our percentages."

As of Tuesday, Guam's full vaccination rate was at 77.24% or 92,723 fully vaccinated adults 18 and older.

"We do not count Air V&V toward our herd immunity count," Esteves said. "Tourists vaccinated under the Air V&V, which include expats vaccinated under the same program, are reported daily and subtracted from our count."

Guam launched its vaccination and vacation program, dubbed Air V&V, to restart tourism while also highlighting the island's humanitarian role in the region given the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

GVB public information officer Josh Tyquiengco also said vaccine tourists are not being counted as part of Guam's herd immunity goal.

Esteves said the process of tracking vaccinations continues to be improved upon, by refining standard operating procedures.

Dozens of American expats living in Japan, Thailand, the Philippines and other countries have also come and gone to get vaccinated here the past few months.

Nearly 500 Taiwanese tourists have so far visited over the past week, including about 165 who arrived July 14. Most of them are on island to get vaccinated while vacationing.

GVB expects more than 2,000 visitors from Taiwan through mid-August, and is expecting tourists from Korea to also start visiting Guam once again.

Esteves said while Guam's 80% herd immunity goal may have policy implications, "it more accurately represents breathing room, because we will continue to vaccinate and conduct more community outreaches."

Adelup said GovGuam is tracking to have 79.75% adult herd immunity by the time the island marks its 77th Liberation Day on July 21, but even with that, the governor is confident more people will get vaccinated after that date.

The governor is considering a return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4, or normal conditions, as early as next week.

Overall, nearly 99,000 individuals residing on Guam have been fully vaccinated. They include minors 12 to 17 years old, whose full vaccination does not count toward the herd immunity goal, which only includes those at least 18 years old.

There are still 53,926 doses available on Guam, according to the Joint Information Center. These include the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

'Get vaccinated'

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio on Wednesday reminded residents who have not been immunized to "get vaccinated" so they can protect themselves, their families and the community against COVID-19.

Tenorio said there have been recent discussions about the CHamoru population as among the lowest vaccinated rate by ethnicity, and this may have been a "tremendous amount of hesitation based on false information."

"People are getting some of those social media trends that are not substantiated," he said at a Wednesday presentation of the latest Vax N' Win winners.

Most of the COVID-19-positive cases, hospitalizations and even recent deaths involved individuals who were not vaccinated, he said, citing data from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"Speaking as a CHamoru, you know we have a lot of parties, everybody wants to åmen and kiss, and I just have to say if you're not vaccinated, not only are you endangering yourself when you're approaching your family member, you're also endangering them. So please, go out there and get vaccinated," Tenorio said.

Martha Torres, 67, the wife of this week's grand prize winner of the 2021 Toyota Corolla LE, said it seems that people in their 20s and late 30s do not seem to want to be vaccinated, including her nephew.

"I have a nephew that will not get vaccinated. I'm working with him to get vaccinated. I don't know what it is with this specific age group and they're afraid. There's nothing to be afraid of," she said.