Surgeon general to Guam: Vaccine by the end of the year

A COVID-19 vaccine should be ready by the end of the year and Guam is “absolutely” in line to receive its share of the elixir that many hope will return the island to pre-pandemic conditions.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and government of Guam officials had a video “conversation” discussing the current pandemic.

“Guam will absolutely be on the list of communities that are going to be getting a vaccine once we have one proven safe and effective,” said Adams, a Navy vice admiral. “And again I expect that to happen before the end of this year.”

He also noted that even as Guam waits for the vaccine, measures can be taken now for a safer Christmas.

Adams noted the biology of the disease shows Guam can get the virus under control. “If we do the right things now and we do it hardcore for two to three weeks, we’ll start to see cases trend down,” he said.

“It’ll take a little while for the hospitalizations to filter out ... but if you take the measures today, we can get this virus under control in a few weeks and we can get to a place where your governor and your other health officials ... can safely reopen,” he said. He later added that even without a vaccine, the island can “get this under control by Christmas.”

Vaccination priority

Adams said they’re working with the National Academy of Science and Medicine and local health officials to determine the “burden of disease” and who should get the vaccine first.

“We have identified that the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions followed by health care workers should be the first in line to get the vaccine. And again, unfortunately, Guam has more than its share of the vulnerable population. So you will be getting the vaccine,” Adams said.

He said Guam’s small population of about 160,000 means herd immunity, or the level where most people are immune to the novel coronavirus, will occur a lot quicker than communities in the mainland. He said herd immunity could be achieved by next spring.

“Once we get a vaccine, we should be able to go out, get people vaccinated and really put a stop to this disease between vaccination and testing,” he said. “I say that because I want you to know we are almost to the finish line. We just got to hang in there.”

He said while lockdowns aren’t something that’s advocated, he cautioned that the virus spreads person to person, and public health regulations are there to reduce the spread of the virus.

And a failure to follow basic public health measures – wearing face masks, social distancing and washing hands – can lead to increased COVID-19 cases, forcing the government to enforce lockdowns.

Two to six weeks

“You’ve forced your governor’s hands because your governor, your health commissioner, they don’t want to see your hospitals overwhelmed and people with heart attacks and strokes not be able to get a bed because the beds are filled with COVID-19 patients,” Adams said. “So please understand that the way we avoid lockdowns or shorten lockdowns is by following these basic public health measures ... and in two to six weeks get this virus under control.”

He acknowledged that everyone is feeling the fatigue of following regulations and having their lives muted.

“These are unprecedented times, and we’ve all been affected,” he said. “I know you’re tired, but whether it's Mother Nature, natural disasters or surviving and rebuilding after World War II, the people of Guam, you’re fighters, you're survivors, and one of your greatest strengths is how much you deeply care about one another. ... So I’m asking you to look after one another and follow these public health measures just a little bit longer because we are almost to the finish line.”