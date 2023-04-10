Every child is entitled to an adequate public education. It’s the law. But the Guam Department of Education has not been in compliance with the 14 points mandated in the Adequate Public Education Act for years, as made evident by the dilapidated public schools on island, which puts GovGuam as a whole at risk of being held liable.

Two senators have co-sponsored a bill they said they believe will reduce that risk.

The government of Guam has not been faced with a lawsuit for the notably “unsafe” school environments, Sen. Chris Barnett said. The focus on the condition of public campuses has been echoed recently by GDOE officials, parents, teachers, health inspectors and lawmakers, who have discussed the issues with scrutiny in recent months.

"I am surprised someone hasn’t sued GDOE for violations of the Adequate Education Act. We are clearly in violation of several of the standards in that law. And, every past leader who now questions and criticizes the difficult way forward has had a hand in that failure,” Barnett, who chairs the committee on education, told The Guam Daily Post Sunday. "What would happen if a parent sued GDOE? It doesn’t take a lawyer to figure out they’d probably win."

Barnett, in his first term, co-sponsored Bill 91-37 with Sen. Joe San Agustin. Aimed at helping GDOE come into compliance with the 14 points set forth in the Adequate Education Act, the bill requires a “healthful, safe, sanitary learning environment" to be maintained for public school students, and proposes to meet this goal through allowed hiring of retired government employees.

In March 2022, planners who conducted an assessment of GDOE facilities reported deferred maintenance costs at $107.2 million. Health and safety needs at schools accounted for $70 million, or 65% of the deferred maintenance costs, Post files state.

"GDOE leadership asked for this legislation. They believe it is a crucial part - but only a part of - addressing shortages with facilities and maintenance staff. As the bill moves along in the process, I’m sure we will vet, discuss and debate the validity, necessity and soundness of it,” Barnett said.

Retirees to be recruited

The bill proposes to address the current dilapidated condition of Guam’s public schools by tapping into the pool of retirees, specifically facilities and maintenance personnel willing to come out of retirement to help get schools up to par for students.

Bill 91-37, drafted with the support of GDOE, would allow temporary hires in a number of positions including building maintenance supervisors, carpenters, electricians, safety administrators, and welders.

There are several stipulations that GDOE would need to follow in filling the temporary positions, as outlined in the bill.

The jobs are to be filled by retired facilities and maintenance personnel "who are not eligible for Medicare parts A and B and who shall remain covered under the government of Guam group health insurance program as a retired person,” the bill states.

The public school system also would be able to hire retired workers if a “critical need arises as a result of military activation of GDOE maintenance employees or absences due to a long-term disability status certified by a doctor.”

The ability to fill a temporary position in facilities and maintenance is dependent upon GDOE staying within its "authorized budget." The duration of the temporary hire’s employment would continue until the “incumbent returns from military service or absence."

"There are dozens of openings for these positions and some skilled retirees have expressed an interest in coming back to help bring our schools into compliance with Public Law 37-4 and the Adequate Education Act,” Barnett said. "GDOE is also holding a job fair later this month, which should help in filling more positions in facilities and maintenance.”

The bill also requires GDOE to submit a report of the number of hires and positions filled, the length of employment, cost of the hiring and the nature of the critical need to be filled to the Legislature every July 1 and again 30 days after the Sept. 30 end of the fiscal year.

A certificate of necessity shall be signed by the superintendent and posted onto the GDOE website, confirming that the employment of a retired facilities and maintenance worker, temporarily, is necessary to fill a vacant position in order to comply with the Every Child is Entitled to an Adequate Education Act, the bill states.

'Many bright spots'

GDOE has been faced with a number of challenges over the years, stemming from successive budget shortfalls, shortage of manpower and antiquated facilities. But, as Barnett pointed out, there are positive strides the department has made and can make in educating the island’s youth.

"Despite these shortcomings, there are many bright spots in our schools and among our students. I can only imagine how much more good our youth can do with the full support of our leaders, from the village mayors to the Legislature to the administration sitting in Adelup. They deserve no less,” he said.

Bill 91-37 is one of several the 37th Guam Legislature has offered to address the state of the island’s public schools.

"Other measures, like the Safe Schools Facilities Act and Bill 91-37, play an important role in getting us where we need to go in terms of compliance with (Department of Public Health and Social Services) school health and safety regulations and the Adequate Education Act,” Barnett said. "We must continue to set solutions into place, like the measures we passed in the emergency session on education, which are now law. We passed, with overwhelming support, bills that address safety and health compliance, procurement delays and funding."

Barnett acknowledged the work ahead and that improving the state of public schools will take more than just Bill 91-37.

"I don’t think any one bill can fully address bringing the state of our schools up to a level our students and families deserve. That’s why this Legislature is committed to doing the most to address all facets of our public school concerns and issues."