Two Guam women who now call New York home were stunned to learn about the tragedy that occurred in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

A gunman shook up the rush hour commute after filling one of the subway train cars with smoke and opening fire.

Cellphone video shows a crowd of people rushing out of the smoke-filled car following the shooting.

More than a dozen riders were injured, as New York City authorities searched for the suspect who got away.

“It was very surreal,” said Nathena Delgado, an Agana Heights native who now lives in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. “It hit more than all the other events that occurred in New York just because it was so close to home.”

The shooting unfolded on the train she rides every day and on 36th Street, which she said was just one stop away from her apartment.

Delgado said she was in the city for a work meeting in the moments leading up to the terror.

“I was on the train back from Hudson Yards and I was getting ready to go back to Brooklyn to my apartment. The train conductor then announced that the trains were being rerouted back to the city,” she said.

Her work meetings, she said, typically are held on Wednesdays. She was fortunate that her routine shifted that morning.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that could have been me that ran into that station at the time,’ because that’s my normal routine where I would go. I would either be going to the gym or coming home from the gym around that time.”

Jasmin Gogo, who relocated with her husband to Brooklyn, also recalled the chaos the shooting caused for many New Yorkers.

Gogo said, “36th Street is about four stops from me. I was going to head to the train. I had just missed it. My husband was coming back home from Manhattan because he forgot his ID and I was about to leave my house to go on my commute in the morning.”

She, like many others, had to find alternate ways to get to work.

“People were recording in the station, and you just hear people screaming in terror,” she said, as she too saw the shocking video of the incident. It’s also the same subway line she takes to get to work in downtown Brooklyn.

“This just affected my commute, but for others their lives will forever be changed,” she said. “It was really scary to think about. I feel like living in New York, you definitely get desensitized by a lot of things because you do see a lot of different characters. It is dangerous and it could happen anywhere. But it was really surreal for me because it was very close to where I live.”

Both said that the shooting has them even more alert and served as a reminder to always be aware of their surroundings.