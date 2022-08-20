Suruhånu asks that AG's office be sanctioned

A suruhånu who was acquitted of criminal sexual conduct charges earlier this year is asking that sanctions be brought against the Office of the Attorney General.

Frank "Ko" San Nicolas, with the help of his attorney, Joaquin "Jay" Arriola Jr., filed a motion to ask for sanctions to be brought against prosecutors for their actions in a trial connected to a 2020 rape allegation.

Arriola cited actions of now former Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto throughout the trial.

The actions in particular included Canto attempting to call witnesses who would produce hearsay statements in the case and her alleged misconduct directed toward Arriola and his defense team, Arriola said in the filing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Ex-Assistant Attorney General Canto called me a liar and a cheater in open court," Arriola wrote in the motion. "She also said my offer of proof was 'a lie' and she said it loud enough for the jury and spectators in the courtroom to hear. Ex-Assistant Attorney General Canto's statements, made more than once in open court, whether or not in the presence of the jury, are sanctionable."

Arriola also referred to Canto's public resignation from the attorney general's office while the jury was in the middle of deliberations. The attorney general's office made her resignation effective immediately.

"The court commented that it was 'dumbstruck' by the prosecutor's actions," Arriola said in reference to Judge Arthur Barcinas' reaction to the resignation.

"'Unprofessional' does not begin to describe her conduct," Arriola added. "It was flagrant, pervasive and beyond the pale of proper conduct for a prosecutor at the attorney general's office."