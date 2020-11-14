A suruhanu, or local spiritual healer, accused of sexually assaulting at least two women has been indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

Frank “Ko” San Nicolas, 50, was indicted on two separate but related cases.

One case handed down on Oct. 29 charged San Nicolas with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

The second indictment includes charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as misdemeanors.

San Nicolas was fired from his position as a police officer with the Port Authority of Guam on Aug. 24 after his arrest.

He is under house arrest with the supervision of third-party custodians. He is not allowed to practice spiritual healing as part of his release conditions.

After a Jan. 4 campout at Tanguisson Beach with his clan, he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman to whom he had offered to give spiritual healing sessions at his Yigo residence, according to the court complaint.

San Nicolas is accused of repeatedly trying to touch the woman's genital area before forcing her to have sex, while stating, "This is good. The spirits would want this," court documents state.

He has since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A second alleged victim told police the defendant sexually assaulted her on May 16, court documents state.

San Nicolas is scheduled to be arraigned in the second case on Nov. 24.