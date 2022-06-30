Frank “Ko” San Nicolas wants a Superior Court of Guam judge to declare a mistrial in his sexual assault case.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola filed the motion Wednesday during Day Three of trial before Judge Arthur Barinas.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Arriola previously wanted a government witness excluded arguing that the testimonial evidence would be hearsay. Prosecutors contend the witness would testify to the plaintiff’s demeanor.

The court had allowed the witness to testify noting that his testimony should not include hearsay statements.

It was during the trial on Wednesday morning that Arriola contends the government improperly questioned the witness in violation of the court’s order, twice stating in different ways “Were you there when (the plaintiff) revealed that she was sexually assaulted by San Nicolas,” court documents state.

Arriola argued that the prosecution misled the court and filed the motion for mistrial.

The parties are scheduled to discuss the request today.

In May 2020, the spiritual healer and ex-Port Authority police officer allegedly took the plaintiff to a remote cave for a spiritual massage when the sexual assault allegedly occurred. He was acquitted in a separate case that included similar charges.