Suruhanu wants 2nd sexual assault trial delayed

Frank "Ko" San Nicolas, a suruhanu and former Port Authority of Guam police officer, is scheduled to go up for a second trial in the Superior Court of Guam this month after another woman told police he sexually assaulted her on May 16, 2020.

San Nicolas was acquitted in December of similar charges involving allegations by a different woman.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola asked Judge Arthur Barcinas on Friday to delay the trial for at least 90 days to give them more time to discuss new evidence that the prosecution recently disclosed.

He also brought up a potential ethical issue where the prosecutor, following the acquittal in the first trial posted on social media, “I’ve tried so many rape cases, but this was most difficult. How do you even convince a jury that a mental health patient can be raped and not imagine it, even though the mainstream labels them as crazy? Or that tao’tao’mona’s are real? And you’re not crazy if you are being visited? This verdict does not mean he is innocent. It does not mean that this did not happen to her. This is why people do not come forward.”

Arriola told the court that he contacted the attorney general’s office to have the prosecutor removed from the case.

“The former prosecutor assigned to this case and San Nicolas’ first trial posted comments that defense believes was inappropriate,” Arriola said. “The reply from the attorney general was that the former prosecutor would no longer be trying this case.”

Arriola however, argued that the prosecutor continued to work on the case and interviewed witnesses.

“That brings us to a very, very difficult position … we did not have assurances from the attorney general that she was removed from further investigations,” he said. “That’s why I have a big problem with the AG’s office … Her posts generated quite a big social media attention.”

The defense also contends that a victim's rights advocate “solicited” for other alleged sexual assault victims.

“And low and behold it worked,” he said.

Assistant Attorney General Richelle Canto disagreed.

“There has been no violation,” Canto said. “In that case when she commented, San Nicolas had already been acquitted. We made the decision to remove Ms. (Christine) Tenorio because she was already leaving the office. It was not because of her post that those victims came forward … It’s not our fault the victims just came forward.”

Canto asked the court not to delay trial arguing that the victim has waited long enough.

“She has already made plans to move off island,” she said. “The victim has waited since 2020 for the trial … That’s unfair your honor. We’ve been waiting.”

It was said in court that the alleged victim has the option to return to Guam once both parties are ready for trial.

Arriola again argued the prosecution solicited more victims stating, “Isn’t that unduly prejudicing the defendant? … You don’t get to go after the defendant is acquitted and say he is guilty anyway.”

“Mr. Arriola is reading it incorrectly,” Canto said, as she contended more victims could be used as evidence in their case.

“The past conduct is similar to the charge in this case … The defendant would take them by surprise to perform these sexual acts,” she said.

The court told the prosecution to file their objection, which will be heard when San Nicolas appears back in court Feb. 16.