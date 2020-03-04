Police officers with the Tumon Precinct Command arrested 20-year-old Thano James Fuller on Monday in connection with burglary and theft complaints reported in recent weeks.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were notified of Fuller's arrest.

Fuller was wanted for questioning in connection with a complaint of burglary to a vehicle filed Feb. 17 in Tumon, as well as a second complaint reported to police in Tamuning on Sunday.

Tapao said the defendant had been identified through surveillance footage in both complaints.

Transporting officers also informed detectives that suspected methamphetamine was found in the back seat of the patrol vehicle used to transport Fuller. Police found a clear plastic baggie with a star in the middle containing the suspected meth, or "ice," according to court documents.

List of charges

Fuller was interviewed and arrested, and charged with burglary to a vehicle, theft of property, conspiracy and guilt established by complicity for a complaint filed in February. The owner of a vehicle that was broken into reported his iPhone, a Louis Vuitton portfolio and other items had been stolen.

Fuller also was arrested and charged with burglary to a vehicle and theft of property for this weekend's complaint reported at Summer Green Apartments in Tamuning. Fuller also was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and warrant of arrest for an outstanding warrant in connection with a 2018 criminal case.