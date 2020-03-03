Tumon Precinct Command officers arrested 20-year-old Thano James Fuller on Monday in connection with burglary and theft complaints that were reported in recent weeks.

Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were notified of Fuller’s apprehension.

Fuller was wanted for questioning relative to a burglary to a vehicle complaint that was filed on Feb. 17 in Tumon and a second complaint that was reported to police in Tamuning on Sunday.

Tapao said the defendant had been identified through video surveillance footage in both complaints.

Transporting officers also informed detectives that suspected methamphetamine was found in the backseat of the patrol vehicle that was used to transport Fuller.

He was interviewed and arrested and charged with burglary to a vehicle, theft of property, conspiracy, guilt established by complicity for a complaint filed in February. He was also arrested and charged with burglary to a vehicle and theft of property for this weekend’s complaint reported at Summer Green Apartments in Tamuning. He was also charged for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and warrant of arrest.

Fuller was identified on the Guam Daily Post’s social media platforms from surveillance footage from a Tumon building.