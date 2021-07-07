Surveillance video released in deadly officer-involved shooting

Surveillance video released in connection to the deadly officer-involved shooting in Tamuning shows an individual run up to the off-duty cop’s white sedan and hit the vehicle. He then swings what appears to be a machete or stick up into the air.

That's one of two clips that show different angles of the June 30 incident as it unfolded in a matter of seconds.

The newly formed Independent Investigative Team, led by the Office of the Attorney General, released the videos on Wednesday afternoon, as they continue their investigation.

In that same clip where the man hits the vehicle, he then continues to walk down Chalan Tun Joseph Fejeran in the opposite direction of Marine Corps Drive. It's at the turn from the smaller road to Marine Corps Drive where the off-duty Guam Police Department officer stopped his car and opened fire.

A second clip, which is blurry, shows multiple people exiting the apartment parking lot nearby before the officer’s car drives toward Marine Corps Drive. A man is then seen running down the street toward the officer’s car. The camera angle does not fully capture what happens next. Parts of the video screen are blurred and it's difficult to see whether the man who struck the officer's personal vehicle is the same man who later runs down towards him.

Family members of the man who was shot and killed by the officer told the Post that he had only thrown a beer can at the car and was not armed.

The victim was identified by family members as Faler Fabian, 49.

An autopsy to confirm the cause of death is tentatively scheduled for July 11.

Investigators have since confirmed that the officer, who has not yet been named publicly, fired a single gunshot.

A knife was also found at the scene, investigators said.

A total of 15 interviews have been conducted over the past week.

“We are changing the way we do things because, in order to build confidence in law enforcement and in the criminal justice system, we have to be more transparent,” said Attorney General Leevin Camacho. “We’ve started by creating a standard process for investigating officer-involved shootings and, when appropriate, sharing important developments with our community.”

The officer remains on administrative leave, as GPD is conducting an internal affairs investigation.