Survey: 67% support GovGuam COVID-19 response

Most Guam residents support the government's COVID-19 response, such as the stay-at-home order, while also reporting financial stress in their households tied to job challenges as a result of the pandemic.

There is also little optimism for a quick economic recovery, with or without the tourism industry.

These are among the results of a scientific survey released Friday, which quantifies the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Guam residents' emotional and financial well-being.

A total of 507 full-time Guam residents completed the islandwide survey, conducted from Sept. 16 to 23 via telephone and online.

Hawaii-based Anthology Research conducted the survey, which was commissioned by Bank of Guam, ASC Trust and GTA.

While restrictions such as stay-at-home orders have been criticized, about 67% of residents overwhelmingly support these limits when necessary to protect public health, survey results showed.

There's about 9%, however, who believe GovGuam is overreacting.

Guam remains on the highest level of pandemic condition of readiness, as COVID-19 infections and deaths continue.

Roughly one-third, or about 34%, of residents believe GovGuam is taking appropriate action, while 28% said it should do more to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Half of surveyed residents said their households have been affected by at least one type of employment challenge, such as reduced work hours, furloughs and layoffs.

Many have difficulty paying bills or had to pick up food from a food drive or a local charity, or had to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

'Not concerned at all'

While a majority of Guam residents perceive COVID-19 to be a health threat and have various profound concerns about it, there are still a significant number, about 20%, who are not concerned about the potential effects of catching the virus, the survey said.

Those who do not view COVID-19 as a threat tend to be older, on average, more likely among Caucasian residents, and more likely to be male.

The vast majority, 67%, are also following the guidelines to prevent COVID-19's spread.

The Guam Chamber of Commerce and other partner organizations hosted a GoTo webinar, in order for Anthology Research President David Pettinger and adviser Barbara Ankersmit to share the survey results.

Pettinger and Ankersmit said many of the findings on Guam are similar to the findings in Hawaii.

"Although the virus and the situation is constantly evolving, the results of the survey provide insight to our community’s view of things that are important to the business community such as how residents feel about indoor dining, shopping and entertainment activities," Guam Chamber of Commerce board Chairwoman Christine Baleto said.

These are important considerations, she said, to continue to plan and modify business activities to meet customers’ needs.

Perception

Younger residents tend to be more worried about the coronavirus.

For example, 91% of young adults between 18 and 35 years old feel that COVID-19 poses a direct threat to themselves and their households, compared to just 54% of seniors 65 and older.

According to the survey, 81% of the respondents worry about getting the disease, and 57% worry about themselves or others dying from the disease.

Those who view COVID-19 as a threat live in slightly larger households and are more likely to live in households with children.

They are also more likely to be living in multigenerational households, and more likely to rent.

More affluent and more educated segments of the surveyed residents were more likely to have been tested for COVID-19, but that doesn't mean they test positive more than others.

As for education during the pandemic, 84% of parents are worried they will put their household at greater risk by sending their children back to school for in-classroom learning.

Looking ahead

Guam residents, according to the survey, expect life on Guam to be markedly different as a result of COVID-19.

A majority of surveyed residents believe it will take a year or more for life to return close to normal on Guam, while some believe it will never be the same again.

As to when Guam should welcome back visitors, 40% believe visitors should be allowed to come only if they have tested negative and 40% believe it should be allowed only if there is a vaccine or cure for COVID-19.

Dine-in?

Once the pandemic is over, 60% of the surveyed residents said they will use dine-in services at restaurants less and most also said they will go to movies or shows less.

Some 42% also said they will shop in person at retail stores less, and 36% said they will shop online more.

The survey presenters said online retail could be one bright spot for local businesses, long after the pandemic is over.

About 30% of residents said they will reduce overall household spending, and 49% said they will save more for a rainy day.

"The behaviors that residents have adopted to respond to COVID-19 may persist even after the virus is addressed," the survey said.