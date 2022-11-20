Survey aims to help farmers reduce stress

A national survey that aims to help reduce stress in agricultural workers has been localized for Guam’s farmers.

According to a release from the University of Guam, the online resource is now available through the efforts of the Farmer Focus Project, part of UOG’s Cooperative Extension & Outreach service.

The research will become a part of data gathered across 13 states and four U.S. territories by the Western Regional Agricultural Stress Assistance Program.

“With the help of a network of trusted agencies that are familiar with these stressors and behavioral health topics, UOG Cooperative Extension and Outreach can provide targeted, culturally customized stress-reduction support or interventions to lessen the impact,” said Kuan-Ju Chen, an assistant professor of agricultural economics with UOG’s extension service and the principal investigator for the Guam study.

Mental health decline has been an “increasing issue in the agricultural sector nationally,” according to UOG, which cited “many stressors” present for workers in the agricultural industry.

All employees in the industry over the age of 18, whether part-time, full-time or a family farmer can participate, UOG stated. Completing the online survey should take about 15 minutes.

“Responses are anonymous, although participants can opt to provide their contact information to take part in a second phase of the study, which is a 30- to 45-minute phone interview,” UOG stated.

The survey is available in English and Mandarin.

Participants in this first phase will be entered into a raffle for a $50 online gift card, while all participants in the second phase will receive a $75 gift card.

Responses are due by Dec. 31.