Survey netting data on coral conservation

Guam residents are encouraged to participate in an islandwide survey from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Coral Reef Monitoring Program and students from the University of Guam.

“Residents' participation in this survey is important so that the diverse voices of Guam are represented. This is critical for equitable and effective conservation, as coral reef management depends on understanding how people interact with and depend upon these special ecosystems,” Mary Allen, National Coral Reef Monitoring Program socioeconomic lead, said in a news release.

According to a release from the university, the survey is guided by UOG's interim dean of the School of Business and Public Administration, Roseann Jones, and associate director of the Global Learning & Engagement department, Amanda Blas, and will involve UOG students from AmeriCorps, UOG’s Center for Island Sustainability, and the Global Learning & Engagement department.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Through this partnership, students will be trained in social science surveying techniques and gain real-world research experience in the field.

The survey results are essential in helping NOAA and Guam's government improve coral reef conservation, and providing services for communicating what is needed for future projects.