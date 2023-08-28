Survey of land eyed for medical complex may be completed by end of September

Weather permitting, the survey of about 100 acres of Guam Ancestral Lands Commission property, eyed for a new medical complex, is expected to be completed by the end of September, according to GALC Executive Director John Burch.

The medical complex is a long-standing project for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who has made it a primary focus of her administration. After efforts to lease the Eagles Field area of Mangilao for the complex fell through in early May, the governor's administration began looking for a new location to site the project.

The Eagles Field area of Mangilao is federal property. GovGuam efforts to lease the land resulted in controversies, including land return issues involving families with ancestral claims to the land and concerns over the transparency of the lease drafting, which led lawmakers to pass a measure that requires legislative review for long-term leases with the federal government.

In July, the governor reached out to GALC with a request to purchase lots from the commission in Barrigada and Mangilao for the purpose of building the complex. The sale or lease of the properties will require legislative action, but before that can be done, an appraisal must take place, which is pending the survey of the GALC lots.

The commission board passed a resolution in late July, approving the properties to be available for the medical complex project. Commissioners also authorized the expenditure of $25,000 from the GALC Land Bank Trust to pay for the appraisal.

The funds were to be transferred to the Guam Economic Development Authority, which serves as the property manager on behalf of GALC.

While the governor is pursuing properties owned by the local government, the location may prove difficult for the medical community to buy into.

Some doctors have said a new hospital should be built in Tamuning, where the current public hospital sits and where many medical offices are located. They cite response time as crucial to providing emergency care.