Survey says port employees’ satisfaction at 'all-time high'

Employee satisfaction is a big part of any business’ success. Whether in the private sector or government, having satisfied employees translates into higher productivity, increased employee retention and improved morale, human resource officials routinely advise.

One government entity on Guam that understands this importance has just received the results of its third annual employee survey which showed “overwhelming job satisfaction among its employees," the Port Authority of Guam announced in a press release.

Led by General Manager Rory Respicio, the Port conducted the survey in December, wrapping up the year 2022. A total of 306 out of 346 employees completed the survey, or an 88% response rate.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"This employee survey provided our co-workers an opportunity to anonymously rate different levels of our agency as it assessed what they value most in their employment and provided them an opportunity to make positive suggestions for improvement,” Respicio stated.

According to Respicio, the survey is part of the governor’s directive to prioritize employees at the Port Authority by addressing work conditions, including providing fairness, transparency and accountability.

The results of the survey showed many of the Port employees are happy in the workplace. According to the PAG release, employee satisfaction is at an “all-time high."

"Ninety-eight percent of responses feel positive about their overall work experience with 93% feeling they receive the information they need to perform their duties, while a remarkable 97% of all employees who took the survey feel a sense of accomplishment from their work. Ninety-six percent feel that management and supervisors know their job well and 95% recognizes employees for their good work performance and communicates on how an individual’s job performance can be improved,” the Port said in the release.

It also showed that 96% of Port employees feel comfortable airing their concerns with management, which was described as "fair, transparent and accountable."

"Employee relations was also a focus of the survey, showing that 96% feel positive that Port Authority employees have a good relationship with each other. Teamwork ranks high with a significant 97% of employees feeling they were part of a division that works as a team and always willing to help one another. If faced with a problem, 95% responses showed they are comfortable approaching management, while 94% positively said they support Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Port’s board of directors vision for the Port,” the release stated.

According to the survey, engagement between managers and employees at the Port was conducive to career growth.

"On the topic of career development, 95% feel that superiors share their knowledge and skills on how to handle situations while 87% feel that training opportunities were provided to everyone and 94% feel positive that promotional opportunities were available to them. When questioned about communication, 97% feel positive that their supervisors provide clarification and guidance on the job, 95% feel that management provides them with regular updates on current events and advisories, while 94% feel that management supports two-way communication between managers and 95% communicates frequently and honestly about issues that may affect them,” the release stated.

One issue that has been at the forefront is the COVID-19 pandemic. The employees were asked what they feel about the Port’s COVID-19 response in terms of work health and safety.

Of the responses given, "94% feel positive that management made their work environment a safe place to be during the COVID-19 pandemic and 96% feel positive that management kept them well informed throughout the global crisis,” the release stated.

According to the Port, results of the survey will be used to foster continued growth in employee satisfaction and the overall organizational climate. Compared to the 2021 survey results, it shows an average increase of 1.8% in positive responses in all categories.

Respicio said 2022 was a busy year for the Port.

"We’ve accomplished so much, but there is still more to do to upgrade our seaport,” he said. “I want to thank the employees who took this survey as an 88% response rate is pretty amazing. We are very pleased and humbled with the results of this survey. It validates that we’re doing the right things and making considerable progress here while increasing morale as well as openness and transparency.”