Survey shows some unvaccinated students would not submit to test

COVID-19 testing of the public school student population is a conversation the Guam Department of Education has yet to have with parents, but a recent survey has provided insight into what some students think.

Testing 10% of GDOE's 26,000-plus students within 90 days of implementation of a student testing plan is part of the governor's authorization to resume in-person instruction safely.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services requires the testing of students at elementary, middle and high schools across the island whether public, private or charter.

According to GDOE officials, testing 10% would provide insight into the number of undetected positive cases in schools.

"Which really is taking a proactive step to identify the presence of any undetected positive COVID-19 cases within the school community, so it gives us a step ahead when we take a random test to see if any positive cases pop up versus waiting for kids to have symptoms. So there's a reason why screening testing is being required," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez has said.

The testing will be voluntary, which means GDOE must find students and parents willing to consent to the tests. GDOE is developing the plan now, and won't know how parents and students will respond until they are engaged in the conversation.

But a survey conducted by the Governor's Youth Advisory Council has shed some light into students' feelings on participation.

At the onset of school closures, the governor engaged the council for student opinion regarding future actions or decisions on mitigation measures for COVID-19 on school campuses. In response, the council conducted the survey.

Nine hundred ninety-eight public school students in the ninth through 12th grades at Southern High School, Simon Sanchez High School and Okkodo High School responded to the survey. Also participating were 352 private school students. Students were asked if they'd be willing to get vaccinated to attend in-person instruction or willing to submit to weekly testing.

Of the students surveyed, 86.6% indicated they are willing to get vaccinated, while 13.4% said they would decline vaccination.

Of the students who would decline vaccination, 58.4% said they would submit to weekly testing, while 41.6% would refuse to be tested.

Although there is a mandate for students engaged in sports to be vaccinated, according to Fernandez, there's no mandate forcing students to test weekly.

Because the testing is voluntary, Fernandez does not foresee concern from parents regarding forced testing.

This month, GDOE plans to launch an educational campaign and will gather input from parents before the plan is finalized and student testing occurs, Fernandez said.

Students who completed the survey expressed concern over the spread of COVID-19 within school campuses.

Of the students responding, 22.5% were extremely concerned, 35.1% were moderately concerned, 25% somewhat concerned, 12.7% slightly concerned and 4.8% were not concerned at all.

On Nov. 1, GDOE reported seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in the student population.

The positive cases were identified at the following schools:

• C.L. Taitano Elementary School.

• Liguan Elementary School.

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School.

• Inarajan Middle School.

• Luis P. Untalan Middle School.

• John F. Kennedy High School.

Untalan Middle School reported two positive cases, and the other schools reported one case each.

Two new cases of GDOE employees were identified at Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School and Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary school.

On Nov. 5, GDOE reported one positive student case at Merizo Martyrs Memorial Elementary School.

The cases reflect face-to-face students and GDOE employees who have attended classes during the time they were confirmed positive for coronavirus by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

As of Oct. 27, 73.9% of youths age 12 to 17 are vaccinated islandwide.