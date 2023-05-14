Survivor: Denial a major part of toxic, abusive relationships

When someone is in a situation where they are being mistreated emotionally, physically or sexually there are phases that a victim will go through as they try to leave the toxic relationship. Denial is one of these phases and it's a major one.

Jon Mendiola knows this firsthand because he’s a survivor and went through a period of denial of his own.

“It can be difficult to accept the reality of the situation. … Denial can serve as a way to protect yourself. I used it as a way to protect myself and it led me to different emotions, various different ways that I would try to cope in general, from making big mistakes to getting into relationships that were toxic knowing that they were toxic. That was something I was pulled to because it was something that was familiar to me,” he said.

Mendiola said denial is one of the biggest reasons people stay in abusive relationships and ignore red flags.

“We want to deny it because we don’t want to live that reality. Many times that’s what I went through and it kept me from feeling the emotions of acknowledging the truth,” he said. “Now that I’m an advocate and now as an individual who is always spreading awareness about it, it's very important for me to approach a person in a toxic relationship with empathy and understanding, and provide resources (so) they can possibly break free from the cycle.”

A person going back to what was hurting them seems illogical, but, as Mendiola shared, there are many things that victims think about as denial takes place in their minds.

“Take, for instance, a female or male has children. Their children are the most important thing to themselves, so the denial is I’m getting hurt, I am going through a lot of pain and emotional trauma but my kids need me, my kids need their mother, their father. A lot of things come into play and it’s not just the denial of what they are going through, it’s the denial of living the actual truth,” Mendiola said.

He said victims start to believe they aren't important and try to rationalize all the reasons to stay while denying the reasons to leave.

Self-denial

But doing so, he said, is denying self.

“I need to deny that I am getting hurt, deny myself that ability to feel and understand and come to a realization that it’s affecting me in these ways. There’s other things, I made a vow to stick with my wife or husband, thick or thin, those things play into the denial,” he said.

He said he’s seen it time and time again and it's often accompanied with empty words of change.

“In the time that I’ve been an advocate and in the time I have been a champion for the organization, I’ve heard those excuses. We can’t even say those are excuses, because in their mind it’s not an excuse; in their mind, it’s just the way it is.”

All toxic relationships have one thing in common, an established control over the victim, he said.

“A person with abusive tendencies will try to convince the victim to stay with words and guilt: 'I promise I’ve changed. I’ve made mistakes. I realize now what I’ve been doing wrong. I know it’s really not your fault. I’m so sorry,'” he said. “The abuser has already established that control and they use it as a way to control the whole situation, where they already know (they) can say sorry and they’ll come back. So many times that’s what they do.”

An abusive person may also use a child as a pawn in trying to maintain control over a victim.

“They’ll use things like, 'We got to think of the kids, we need to stay together, the kids need both their mother and father.' They end up playing the victim as abusers. ‘I just made a mistake, you shouldn’t piss me off,' and all of these things. The individual that’s abused gets in their head that maybe (their) mouth did run a little wild and (they) just gave attitude too much and then they start believing that,” Mendiola said.

Guilted into submission, the hope that things will be different is unfulfilled, Mendiola said, because change, although possible, doesn’t happen quickly and the promise can be easily used to lure a victim back under control.

Controllers

Mendiola said abusers can be persistent even after a victim leaves, and while they profess that persistence is an act of love, it’s not.

“One of the things we have to remember is that abusers are controllers,” he said. “They love the control. So because they’ve already established that control with that one person, I’ve seen it where they keep chasing after them again because they’ve established that control and they don’t want to have to establish a different type of control over somebody else. And then they’re the ones that leave and establish a new cycle of abuse and I’ve seen it.”

He said that’s why spreading awareness is very important for victims to regain their power.

“We try to tell individuals that are going through these things that they need to come together. … With your story, you can help someone else not get into the same situation. It's a cycle for a lot of these abusers; it's about control. Abusers love control and once they have it, they don’t want to let go of it,” he said.

Sometimes the control an abuser has over their victim is very strong and can result in victims denying help or support from those who offer it because it’s their “comfort zone.”

“For me, what I’ve seen in my own experience, an individual that I do know that has gone through that who has had support from her family and even from her friends, we notice that she stays in it because that’s what’s familiar. … It’s that comfort zone. They don’t want to have to reestablish something that has already been established, even if it is toxic,” he said.

Victims who return to toxic relationships often go back to their comfort zone, hoping that the abusive partner doesn’t revert.

Change isn't easy

While Mendiola is a firm believer in change and second chances, he said change doesn’t happen overnight and warned those who may be considering returning to a toxic relationship to look at the tangible evidence of taking that risk.

“It’s important so that when you say you're going to change … there’s no miscommunication in any sort of way,” he said. “There's no one right question to ask. It’s really going to boil down to how much you trust that this individual is going to change. Do you know enough about this individual that change is possible? But, again, that's the chance that a lot of individuals take and they can only hope for change.”

He noted that pretending to change is easy.

“I think it’s as easy as getting tired of the individual because you don’t have control anymore and wanting to just get back with that individual and whispering sweet nothings into their ears. It’s as easy as that,” he said.

He encouraged victims of abuse or a toxic relationship to stop denying their happiness.

“It’s not necessarily the denial of what they’re going through, it’s the denial of them being happy and being free from the abuse. It’s not so much the fact that they are going through the abuse, it’s denying the fact they deserve to be happy as well.”