Survivor of drive-by shooting delivers baby

A woman who was six months pregnant when she was shot while driving home on Route 15 has delivered her firstborn child.

Katarina Pitto’s baby girl was born on Feb. 9 at 4 pounds, 9 ounces.

Both mother and baby are doing fine and both are strong, according to Pitto's aunt Concepcion Alpin.

Still no leads in shooting

It’s been three months since Pitto was shot six times in what family members believe was a random act of violence. The shooting happened along Route 15 – the “back road” to Andersen Air Force Base – in Mangilao, near the golf course.

“The case is still under investigation,” Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio said during a Feb. 5 public hearing at the Guam Congress Building. “We believe that it may be attributed to a very severe case of road rage, at this point. We investigated all other leads and that is where we are headed at this point.”

On Friday, Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said investigators continue to look into the case and seek help from the community to find new leads.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers

On Nov. 13, 2019, Pitto was headed home after picking up her cousin from work in the early morning hours.

"We didn't really see the car behind us because the light was off,” Pitto said from her hospital bed in an interview with the Post on Nov. 18. "The car passed by us and just shot at us. I stopped because I thought one of the tires popped. It stopped next to us and just start shooting and left."

Pitto managed to make it home so that her cousin could call police and their family for help.

Pitto said it had been too dark for her to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at 472-8911 or Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.