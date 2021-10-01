Some 30 years after her suicide attempt, Laling Hightower shared a message of faith to others who are struggling with the pressures of life.

“I believe in the power of prayer. My mother was always – when I get up in the morning she’ll be praying. And at night, before she goes to bed she’ll be praying. Now I know why,” she said at a candlelight memorial service held last Saturday.

Hightower’s attempt came as her marriage was faltering. Separation and a possible divorce became too much for her to bear.

"Death do us part, I always believed in marriage. I believed if God believed in my marriage, he wouldn’t make my marriage fail. But he had other plans. Now I know. By the power of my mother’s prayers and the Lord … helping me to not succeed in my attempt, I have now gotten stronger in my faith.”

She has also felt the loss caused by family members who have completed suicide. Having been in similar circumstances, Hightower empathizes with those contemplating self-harm. But she also stressed that suicide does not extinguish the hurt people feel – it just transfers it.

“We just want to stop the pain. Because pain is sometimes so unbearable that we just want it to stop. We think by committing suicide that it will stop. But it doesn’t. It stops for us. … We don’t realize if we end it, the others we leave behind continue to feel the pain,” she said.

Make an appointment

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center encourages residents who are feeling suicidal, but aren’t immediately thinking of hurting themselves, to reach out to a close friend, loved one, priest or spiritual leader – even if it’s hard to talk about your feelings.

Appointments can also be made to see a professional at GBHWC, by calling 671-647-5440 during business hours or their 24-hour hotline at 671-647-8833/4.