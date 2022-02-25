Survivor to fellow Catholics: ' We gave our young life. We got raped, molested.'

Leo Tudela, 78, on Friday in court asked his fellow Catholics to find it in their heart to find a compassionate and reasonable solution to compensate survivors of clergy sexual assaults like him who he said gave much more than the value of the properties that anyone donated to the church.

He recalls those who came up to the witness stand to talk about properties they or others donated to the church.

But he said those don't compare to what survivors of clergy assaults gave or gave up.

"We gave our young life to the church. We got raped, molested. That’s more than the property you gave...That’s nothing to what happened to us. We should not be here today. I'd rather be home with my family," Tudela said, sobbing, crying and wiping his tears as he addressed the court.

It was one of the most heart-wrenching day in court for a key trial related to the Archdiocese of Agana's ongoing bankruptcy case that resulted from clergy sex abuse claims, now at more than 290.

Friday was day six of the trial to determine whether the assets of Catholic parishes and schools could be included in the archdiocese's bankruptcy estate, that could be used to pay clergy sex abuse survivors.

Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes, who was the first witness on Friday, was asked by creditors committee attorney Edwin Caldie and later by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood whether he wants to say anything to the survivors and to everyone.

"I'm sorry," Byrnes said.

Byrnes was appointed by Pope Francis in 2016 to eventually replace then Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who was later convicted by a Vatican tribunal for sexually molesting multiple minors.

The current archbishop, who also showed his emotions, said he prays for the survivors every single day.

"I know that they carried a huge burden," he said. "I'm sad...It's all coming from the heart."

When it was Tudela's turn to take the witness stand, he said Byrnes' statement "got to me" and thanked the archbishop for his statement.

Tudela said as one Catholic church, they should all be sitting down together to find a solution.

He said the survivors of clergy sexual abuse he represents have not received any penny, but he commented on the more than $6 million in legal and professional fees that the archdiocese has so far spent.

Tudela, who served in the U.S. Army and served as director of the U.S. Postal Service’s Asia-Pacific Relations, said survivors are not the enemies. The priests who abused children are, he said.

Just like many others, Tudela said as a child, he wanted to be a priest.

But he said "evil" men shattered that dream forever.

At the time Tudela was testifying, more than 80 were watching the trial via Zoom, including clergy sex abuse survivors, parishioners and clergy.

Two other witnesses were called: Father Ron Richards, the episcopal vicar for the archdiocese, and Father Duenas Memorial School Principal Ismael Perez.

Closing arguments are set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Judge Tydingco-Gatewood said she plans to issue a ruling after that.

This story will be updated.