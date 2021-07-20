In the southern villages of Agat and Sumay, the atrocities of war carried on days after U.S. troops arrived to liberate the island on July 21, 1944.

As the Japanese soldiers saw defeat, their treatment of the CHamoru people became more brutal, according to historical accounts.

“One can only imagine the atrocities they experienced from torture, rape, starvation. Many of them did not make it back to their families but there are many survivors as well. Most will not speak of their experiences, but when they do, they speak with a heavy heart,” said Agat Vice Mayor Christopher Fejeran during the Hågat and Fena memorial ceremony on Monday.

War survivors and dignitaries placed wreaths around the Hågat Memorial Park Latte Stone memorial and placed flowers in the pond to honor those who died during the Fena Cave massacres. Tomorrow marks the 77th year of Guam's liberation from the Japanese occupation in World War II.

There were about 66 survivors of the Fena Cave massacres, but many of them are now gone. Today, war survivors who are still alive were young children during the war and were marched to one of four concentration camps.

Terri Paulino was one of several war survivors who attended the ceremonies and Mass.

“I am very thankful; I was only 4 years old at the time,” said Paulino, who gave her father credit for keeping her alive in wartime.

“My father is a farmer and where we were was Umafit,” said Paulino, who spoke about her family’s farm in the southern hills of Inalåhan.

“It's way up in the mountains. I remember we never go hungry. As a farmer, he has pigs, he plants bananas, breadfruit, everything. We were surrounded by nature. We got by,” Paulino said.

She doesn’t remember encountering any Japanese soldiers during the war. But she does remember how she felt.

“I am really scared at that time — I don’t want to look at the bad side,” Paulino said.

She instead described her family's farm, being situated close to a river. Her father would catch fish and shrimp.

“I think we were lucky because my parents had big property up in the mountains and we have lots of fruits and vegetables. But you don’t really have everything at that time. We had to live off of whatever we had and we were satisfied because we still had something to eat and still had someplace to stay.”

Now 84, she remembered how she felt when the Americans arrived to free Guam from the Japanese occupiers.

“We were scared but as we learned that the U.S. was there we were so happy, that’s the best part,” Paulino said. “I remember ... U.S. soldiers were there when the war was over.”

As Paulino shared her memories of the war, she harbored no animosity.

“We suffered, yes, but we have to be strong enough so that my children and the future generation will carry on and look back. But we are so grateful for the U.S. helping us,” Paulino said.