Survivor: You're not alone

Ailyn Jade Cruz David, a licensed practical nurse, thought it was odd when she suddenly lost her sense of taste and smell.

At the clinic, she learned that was actually one of the newer symptoms of COVID-19.

She was surprised, she said, since the symptoms normally associated with it are shortness of breath, chest pain and high fever.

That night, she got the call stating she was positive for COVID-19.

David shared her story of recovery on video, which the Department of Public Health and Social Services produced and disseminated as a public service.

The first survivor that Public Health featured, also on video, was a 92-year-old woman.

In the two weeks after she tested positive, David said she stayed in her room. There's fear and constant thinking, she said of her time in isolation.

Going to the restroom required her to tell her family, so they could leave the area. She had to disinfect right away, asking her family not to use it for 30 minutes to an hour "just to keep them safe."

As an outdoorsy person, being cooped up in her room was rough, but she was thankful to be with her family and that no other symptoms developed.

Workers with Department of Public Health and Social Services, she said, checked on her twice a day and offered her family help with anything, such as getting food.

Anyone who worries they may have the disease should feel free to contact their provider or DPHSS, she said.

"It felt great coming back into work. I'm ready to be a front-liner again, helping the community of Guam, educating our island," she said. "Don't be afraid to reach out for help. Don't think you're alone because you're not."