Sushi business will fold, but another Japanese restaurant aims to reopen

Hideto Yanase, who most know as Pancho, was left with having to make a rather difficult choice now that the pandemic has negatively impacted his business for the past year.

“It’s a really tough decision,” said Yanase. “We cannot afford the restaurant.”

He is the owner and chef of both Tairyo Sushi and Kai Restaurant located at the Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon.

On March 31, Tairyo Sushi will close its doors.

Kai Restaurant will stop operations by the end of April, but Yanase hopes to reopen Kai in a few months.

“We are sad, really sad. It’s a situation we have to adjust to survive,” he said of having to shut down Tairyo Sushi.

Tairyo Sushi has been in business for nearly 20 years. He said he took over ownership after the former owner moved back to Japan.

He’s also been running Kai Restaurant for the past 14 years.

“I used to work for Hotel Nikko. The company transferred me to Guam where I worked for 10 years. After 10 years, I decided to open my own business,” he said.

Yanase recalled the good times when business was constantly busy.

“We’ve been pretty good. We have a lot of local customers and everybody who comes to the two restaurants. Especially, Tairyo’s rotary sushi is the unique style for the local customers so we had a lot of families and local, young people that like to come to the restaurant,” he said. “Sushi is very popular in this island.”

They’ve since had to put up plastic dividers between the chefs and the customers, and orders are now being taken and served rather than customers having the option to grab plates that pass by their tables.

“The past year has been very difficult. Since COVID-19, everyone has hard times. It really affected the sushi restaurant. After COVID started, we stopped that service because even with the cover on the food, there is still worry and customers don’t want to take it. It’s been really tough,” he said. “The limit for occupancy has really affected our small restaurant.”

Social distancing restrictions have also made it tough for his business to stay open.

Yanase said they’ve also had to scale back on their menu items, as they are unable to get the fresh seafood they would typically get twice a week from Japan.

The food now is either frozen or caught locally.

He said he is now ready to move forward in hopes of reopening and expanding Kai Restaurant in August in the same plaza, but at the former Tap House location, which has more space.

The plan is to also bring along some of the favorite items that were served at Tairyo.

“To make the food – I love it,” he said.

Yanase will also work to keep all 20 of his employees on staff.

“I’d like to say to the customers that we will close a few months,” he said. “We will open a new restaurant so please come back and enjoy our food again.”