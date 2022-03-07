Suspect, 19, held in skate park attack

A 19-year-old man has been arrested by police, accused of being involved in a riot that ended with one victim losing an eye.

The Guam Police Department announced Sunday that while its investigation into an incident at the Dededo skate park early Wednesday morning remains open, a viral video that circulated of the event led to the identification of Mali Ios, a Dededo resident, who was described by GPD as “one of several” suspects in the case.

After he was taken into police custody, Ios admitted his involvement in the riot during an interview, GPD said. He has been booked and confined on charges of aggravated assault, rioting, assault and underage consumption of alcohol.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

At least 15 people were reportedly involved in the fight. A pair of young men sought treatment at Guam Regional Medical City with multiple injuries they sustained, including stab wounds, but GPD stated Sunday that a third victim was identified by its community crimes task force.

Suspects in the riot and two victims left the scene Wednesday before police arrived, which was six minutes after the Dededo police precinct received a call about the disturbance, according to a release from GPD.

Police officers’ initial interaction with witnesses led to “minimal information,” the department stated.

GPD did not comment about other possible suspects or arrests, or if any specific information from the public could help in its investigation.

Ina Lee, the mother of one of the victims, told The Guam Daily Post her son received nine stitches on his left eye, while his friend lost an eye following the attack.

“They were terrorizing and videoing while enjoying and laughing. I was really heartbroken,” she said. “I am really frustrated. My son is really scared now. I want the community to know that place is bad. We need to punish these people who enjoy the attacking of those skateboarding at a public park.”