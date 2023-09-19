A second psychological evaluation has been completed for a man accused of the 2021 beheading murder of Andrew Castro.

On Tuesday morning, Donovan Ornellas appeared in the Superior Court of Guam for a hearing before Judge Alberto Tolentino.

The purpose of the hearing in the alleged January 2021 decapitation of Andrew Castro in Sånta Rita-Sumai, was for Tolentino and Ornellas' attorney, William Pole, to discuss the status of Ornellas' psychological evaluation.

According to Post files, the second evaluation for Ornellas was ordered in August 2022 when Pole requested a 60-day delay for the evaluation to be completed.

Although reasons for the now yearlong delay were not discussed, Pole explained to Tolentino that the evaluation had been completed. However, more time was needed for the psychologist to prepare his report to send to the court.

"Mr. Ornellas, we did the eval. ... The doctor is reconstructing and going to be providing us with a report later on. What we'll do is we'll give him more time to submit that report," Tolentino explained to Ornellas before Ornellas was taken back into custody.

Tolentino then said he will give the psychologist, who was not named in the hearing, a month to submit the report and for Ornellas to be called back into court.

Insanity plea

After being charged, Ornellas pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, which each carry special allegations of use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, on the day of the alleged slaying, Ornellas told officers with the Guam Police Department that he had used crystal methamphetamine while at Castro's apartment. He admitted to police that he felt compelled to kill Castro, saying Castro had placed his family in danger.

"I removed his head from his body. ... I used the knife that was given to me. ... I placed the head into a black plastic bag, Ornellas wrote in his confession to police.

Investigators found the victim's head in a burned car in a jungle area in Dededo, court documents state.