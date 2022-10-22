A man suspected of destroying evidence from a Yigo double homicide investigation was released from prison.

Toshie Salvadore, 22, was granted release from the Department of Corrections on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond earlier this week.

Salvadore was charged in October with destroying evidence as a misdemeanor in relation to a double homicide investigation launched in July after two men were found dead at a ranch area along Chalan Arendo in Yigo.

According to charging documents, police were told by a witness that Salvadore, who was previously a suspect in the investigation, was present the day of the shooting and that Salvadore saw the two men shoot each other and tried to take one of the men to the hospital. The wounded man, however, collapsed and told Salvadore to leave, documents state.

Salvadore then allegedly took a firearm and truck belonging to one of the men and fled, before ditching the truck and the gun.

He was later interviewed in August and admitted to being with one of the men on the day of the shooting and driving away with the truck and abandoning it. Salvadore, however, said he could not remember if he took the gun and left it in the truck because "it happened too fast," a magistrate's complaint alleged.

Men 'shot each other'

After an investigation was launched into the double homicide, autopsies identified the men as Dongyi Wang and Ba-Hung Dung Nguyen and determined Wang died from multiple gunshot wounds and Nguyen died from a single gunshot wound to the torso, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Savella later reported that after the "lengthy investigation," Wang and Nguyen were found to have been in an altercation before the shooting, and "that both victims were able to arm themselves and shot each other."

Interviews with Salvadore and his father, Donicio Angui, who was arrested in a separate case, proved to be crucial to the investigation, police said.

The investigation has since been closed with there being no additional suspects in the case after Salvadore and Angui.