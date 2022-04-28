A man accused of raping two girls known to him has been released from prison after posting a $15,000 cash bail.

Justin James Taijeron, 35, faces charges of four counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all as first-degree felonies.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday to answer the indictment against him.

It was said in court that Taijeron does not qualify for a court-appointed attorney and would have to hire his own.

He is scheduled back in court for arraignment on May 11.

40 times

According to court documents, the first victim, 13, allegedly told police the suspect started raping her when she was 9, adding that it happened more than 40 times.

A second victim, 12, alleged the suspect raped her when she was between the ages of 9 and 11.

A witness told officers that the first victim told her the suspect raped the victim, but the witness admitted to authorities that she did not know what to believe and never reported it to authorities, documents state.

No charges were filed against the witness.

Prison records state Taijeron was arrested in 2010 on charges including 22 counts of burglary to a motor vehicle, 22 counts of theft of property, 10 counts of criminal mischief to a vehicle, 22 counts of conspiracy, 22 counts of criminal facilitation, 22 counts of guilt established by complicity and theft by receiving.