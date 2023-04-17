A 31-year-old man has been charged in the Superior Court of Guam with raping a woman while she slept.

Jarine Kamo Paulino, 31, faces third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct accusations after a 28-year-old woman made a walk-in criminal sexual conduct complaint on the evening of April 11.

According to Paulino's charging documents, the woman reported to officers with the Guam Police Department that she went to a friend's house in Tamuning, where she fell asleep and woke up to Paulino touching her private parts.

She then pushed away Paulino, who is a man known to her, and asked him what he was doing. Paulino, in response, apologized and stopped touching her, court documents state.

The woman then fell asleep again and felt Paulino sexually assaulting her and stated to police that "her panties were down to her inner thighs and had no recollection of moving them prior to sleeping," the complaint stated.

The woman added she had been lying down on her side and that Paulino was behind her. After she pushed Paulino away, he became angry at the woman, and she again tried to push him away. Paulino then put his pants on and left the room, the complaint alleged.

Paulino is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, while the fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charge is a misdemeanor and carries a one-year maximum sentence.

Paulino, in his magistrate's hearing before Judge Jonathan Quan, was committed to the Department of Corrections on $15,000 cash bail.