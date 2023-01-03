A man is accused of shooting his son over the weekend.

A few minutes after midnight Dec. 31, 2022, Guam Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a Sinajana residence. Police said that David Quichocho Uncangco Jr. allegedly shot his son in his left bicep, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Officers reportedly saw dried blood from the wounds, but the wound itself was still wet and “the victim was in a lot of pain.”

The victim's girlfriend reported to police that Uncangco drove up and shot his son, according to the complaint.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Uncangco then allegedly confessed that there was an altercation and his son was “looking around for something to grab” and made a motion as if he was going to throw something when Uncangco aimed his gun at him and fired a bullet.

Uncangco added that he knew the shot struck his son because he was in a lot of pain before fleeing, the complaint stated.

Uncangco was charged with aggravated assault and family violence as third-degree felonies.