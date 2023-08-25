A man charged with stalking was accused of threatening to disseminate nude photos of a woman known to him and following her to work.

On Sunday afternoon, officers with the Guam Police Department met with a 36-year-old woman who reported Nathaniel Fontan Aviles, 37, had been sending her multiple messages despite her telling him to stop, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

The woman explained that, since May, Aviles allegedly had threatened to send nude photos of her to humiliate her. She said he also messaged her numerous times and, after the woman blocked his number and deleted her Instagram account, Aviles continued to call with a new phone number.

"The victim pleaded with him to stop, but he refused. The defendant would show up at her workplace and take pictures of her vehicle, telling her that he knew where she was and what she was doing. Her co-worker also told her that she would see the defendant driving by her workplace on numerous occasions," the complaint stated, adding the woman knew Aviles had a firearm and feared his behavior would escalate.

The victim also reported Aviles allegedly called her fiance and made threats to him, followed by missed phone calls via WhatsApp. The woman didn't know how Aviles obtained her fiance's phone number, nor did she believe the two knew each other, according to the complaint.

About an hour-and-a-half later, the woman reported Aviles had been seen following her while she was driving in Dededo and reported receiving a call from him, which was answered by the woman's father.

The woman recorded the call. Aviles "told the victim's father that he was in the area and that he was ready to defend himself."

"The defendant claimed to be threatened and assumed that the victim's father was a big guy. When asked who and where the defendant was at, the defendant was heard responding, cursing and stating that they know who he is," the complaint stated.

Shortly after, the call disconnected and the woman and her father saw Aviles pass by in a gray Jeep.

Officers later arrived at the woman's location and saw Aviles and his gray Jeep in the area, according to the complaint.

Aviles was charged with stalking as a third-degree felony, attempted unlawful distribution of images and harassment as misdemeanors.