A man allegedly used brass knuckles in an armed carjacking.

On Thursday, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a Toto residence and met with a man who said Jordan Babauta assaulted him and stole his car, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The accuser alleged to police that on Jan. 24 or 25, he was playing darts with his brother and some friends at a friend's house before falling asleep in his Toyota Corolla.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The man was then "awakened by a strike to his face, followed by a succession of punches all over his face and rear portion of his head," the complaint stated.

The man told officers he was struck at least ten times by Babauta, who had gold-colored brass knuckles over his left hand. Babauta allegedly told the man to give him his chain, which the man eventually did, according to the complaint.

When Babauta was distracted by the victim's brother, the victim was able to escape the vehicle and run to a nearby residence. The victim then allegedly saw Babauta leave in the Corolla, the complaint stated.

The man's brother told police he witnessed the attack, and along with the victim, said Babauta was accompanied by a man who held a pistol.

In an interview with police, Babauta allegedly admitted to knowing the victim, but denied seeing him "in a long time," according to the complaint.

Babauta was charged with armed carjacking as a first-degree felony, second-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated assault.