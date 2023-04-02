A man was charged for allegedly chasing another man with a paddle and using it to strike him.

On the evening of March 27, Tommy Joe Perez, 42, was arrested and subsequently charged with aggravated assault after an incident was reported at Archbishop Flores Circle, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

An individual had reported to officers that he saw two men “fighting and one of the men had been chasing the other,” before officers met with the victim.

The victim accused Perez of approaching him, grabbing a wooden paddle and striking the victim's head with the paddle, according to the complaint.

“The victim then tried to run away from him (Perez) but the Defendant chased him. The victim did not know why Defendant attacked him,” the complaint stated.

Officers then checked the victim for injuries when they saw he had a 1 1/2-inch laceration on the victim's head that appeared to be bleeding.

Perez was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and could spend five years in jail if convicted, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

The AG's office also indicated in its criminal history background report that Perez has a case in pre-trial status in which he's charged with assault of a peace officer.

In addition, Perez has three convictions from Washington for negligent driving, assault/domestic violence and domestic violence, the AG's office stated.

Perez was confined by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on a $5,000 cash bail.