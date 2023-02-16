A man pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for his involvement in a 2020 shooting.

John Anthony McCord Jr. appeared Wednesday morning before Judge Arthur Barcinas in the Superior Court of Guam, following the filing of a plea agreement in a case from September 2020.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, McCord was charged with aggravated assault as a second-degree felony and criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, both with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, along with possession of a firearm without an ID card as a third-degree felony and discharge of a firearm and reckless conduct as misdemeanors.

McCord pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault charge and the special allegations.

The maximum sentence under the aggravated assault charge is eight years, and special allegations of a deadly weapon used carry a maximum 25-year sentence. In addition, McCord may be ordered to pay a fine of up to $10,000.

McCord is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15.

'All I did was drive'

McCord was accused of being involved in a shooting along Gov. Carlos Camacho Road on Sept. 29, 2020.

According to court documents, officers with the Guam Police Department initially responded after a witness reported hearing a loud bang beside a car before a silver Toyota Corolla sped past them.

The witness checked on his car and noticed a bullet hole in its right rear passenger side. Police then found a 9 mm round inside the car, documents state.

McCord was later located and denied pulling the trigger and allegedly told police, "I'm not the shooter. All I did was drive. I'm the driver."

He later identified Noah Terence Cepeda as the shooter through PayTel records at the prison, according to Post files.