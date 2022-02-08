A man was arrested on illegal drugs and weapons charges after being pulled over by police for having a defective license plate lamp.

Julio Kay Omwere, 39, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and possession of a firearm without a firearms identification card as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect told police he was test driving the car to determine if he would buy it when authorities found the plates were registered to another car.

During a search officers spotted a clear plastic baggie with methamphetamine. That’s when the suspect allegedly said it was ‘just a little bit.’

Officers also found a .22 caliber rifle on the rear floorboard of the car, documents state. The suspect allegedly told police the weapon was a pellet gun.

The suspect then allegedly admitted to owning the drugs, adding that he found the rifle in the jungle near his house and did not have a firearms ID.

The suspect also admitted he was a convicted felon, documents state.

In 2019, Omwere was charged with forgery as a third-degree felony, theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Post files state.