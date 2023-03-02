A man was accused of assaulting and almost choking a pregnant woman known to him.

On Feb. 22, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to an assault complaint at a Yona residence, by a woman who reported Jesse Timothy Cruz Toves had “assaulted her and had almost choked her,” according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Earlier that day, Toves and the woman were arguing when he allegedly damaged items throughout the house.

Toves then “charged” at the woman, placed his hands on her face and shoved her head back before pressing his forehead against her head.

“As she was backed into the wall, the defendant placed his hands around her neck, almost choking her,” the complaint stated, adding the woman was able to fight Toves off.

The woman's 16-year-old son, after checking on his mother, contacted his grandparents for their help after Toves left the residence.

The minor reported to police that he heard the woman and Toves arguing and he heard his mother yelling, “Stop, you're choking me,” and that Toves appeared to be angry and was pushing the woman's face with his hands, according to the complaint.

“I will break you if you try to fight me,” Toves allegedly said to the woman and her son.

The report indicated the woman was 16 weeks pregnant and that Toves had been abusive toward the woman and that the violence had been escalating.

Toves admitted to arguing with the woman and yelling at her son, the complaint stated.

Toves was charged with attempted strangulation and family violence as third-degree felonies, family violence, assault of an unborn child as misdemeanors, and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

If convicted of all charges, Toves faces up to seven years and 60 days in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

Toves, in his first hearing, was confined by the Guam Department of Corrections on $3,000 cash bail, the AG's office stated in the magistrate summary report.