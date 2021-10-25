A woman accused of stealing money from the Red Cross in Saipan in the 1990’s is being held in jail after she allegedly recently forged $30,630 in checks from an elderly victim on Guam.

Jireena Gabriele Blas, 65, was charged with theft as a second-degree felony and five counts of forgery as a third-degree felony. Both include a special allegations of vulnerable victim. She was also charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the suspect forged multiple checks between Sept. 9 and Oct. 9 making the checks payable to herself and signing the victim’s name without permission.

The victim is an 83-year-old woman.

The suspect allegedly told police that the victim was old, has bad memory, and sometimes made false accusations.

It was after officers confronted the suspect with the checks that the suspect pleaded for authorities to give her a chance, adding that she could resolve the issue and make things right, documents state.

During a search, officers found a small bag containing methamphetamine, documents state.

1994 arrest

Forgery and theft charges were filed against Blas, who a CNMI Beauty Pageant president in 1994, according to Marianas Variety News files. Blas and a friend were then accused of misusing American Red Cross money.