A man sleeping near an apartment complex in Maite reportedly woke up to being poked by a knife.

On the evening of Dec. 22, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a criminal mischief complaint at a vehicle at JR Apartments in Maite. They spoke to a man who said he was sleeping on his cot near the apartments "when he felt someone poking him with a sharp object," a magistrate's complaint stated.

The man awoke and recognized an individual he identified as A.J. Koki poking him with a black-handled knife, according to the complaint.

The man then stood up and backed away in fear of being stabbed by Koki, the complaint stated. Koki then allegedly "took out a slingshot and began to shoot rocks at him." One of the rocks reportedly grazed the man's shoulder as he was running away and another rock hit a car in the area. Koki then fled the scene, charging documents stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officers then met with another man who said he was awakened by his car alarm going off. He added the windshield had been cracked on the top area on the driver's side.

Hours later, about 1 a.m. Dec. 23, officers found Koki lying on the ground near Coast 360 Federal Credit Union in Maite. He matched a description given to police by the first man. Officers said they found a knife and a slingshot in a flowerpot near Koki.

Koki refused to offer any comment when asked about the items, the complaint stated.

Koki was charged with criminal mischief and terrorizing as third-degree felonies and assault as a misdemeanor. The terrorizing charge also carries an allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.