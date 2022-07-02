A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of threatening several people with a knife in Yigo.

Matthew Otis John, 29, was charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony, making a false report as a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor and public drunkenness.

According to court documents, Guam Police Department officers responded to report of a disturbance. They spotted John, who appeared to be drunk. John allegedly told officers that he had been jumped by seven men who pulled up in a sedan and then fled.

He was unable to provide descriptions of the men.

John later told police that he lied to them so that he and others could beat up the neighbors, documents state.

Victims at the scene allegedly told officers that John threatened to stab a couple and their children with a knife.

As John was arrested, he allegedly yelled that he and his boys "will come back" for the victims, according to court documents.