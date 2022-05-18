A man was arrested after being accused of tying up a 7-year-old boy known to him and abusing him at least twice over the past month.

Benjamin Bunag, 46, was charged with kidnapping as a second-degree felony, and two counts of family violence, three counts of child abuse and unlawful restraint as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, the child was alone with Bunag when Bunag used a scarf to bound the boy’s hands and tie him to a shelf.

Bunag then allegedly hit the child on his back with a belt and struck him twice before leaving the boy at home for about an hour.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Bunag released the boy after he returned home, documents state.

During a second alleged incident, Bunag threw a broom at the boy’s head, causing him to bleed.

The child’s father reported the allegations to Child Protective Services and to police, documents state.