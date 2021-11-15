A man was arrested after being accused of threatening to kill a couple of people known to him.

F.S. Foriom, also known as FS Simata Foriom, 29, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, family violence as a misdemeanor, criminal trespass as a misdemeanor, and harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was holding two knives and rubbing them together when he threatened to kill someone at a home last Thursday.

The victim allegedly told police the suspect threatened her son when he said that he needed to sacrifice someone.

The victim was able to call authorities and escape the residence, documents state.

The victim told officers all she could think of is what if the suspect killed her and the family inside the house, documents state.

The suspect returned to the residence two days later, but the victim refused to let him inside, documents state.

That’s when the suspect allegedly threatened to harm the victim before she called police.

While waiting for officers to show up, the victim heard metal scraping - similar to the sounds made with the knives in the previous incident.

Foriom was on probation for a 2020 burglary at the time of the alleged incident, documents state.