A man, who was in the process of being arrested on suspicion of hitting a woman with a tie-down strap, called his dogs to attack the arresting officer, the Office of the Attorney General has alleged.

On Monday evening, Guam Police Department officers responded to an assault complaint at a residence in Dededo. They met with a woman who said Michael Saunders assaulted her, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The police report states the woman appeared to be distraught, was shaking and used a cane to walk. The woman alleged that earlier in the day Saunders used a wooden stick to hit a bed close to where she was lying. He then struck a sliding glass door, which caused it to shatter, court documents allege.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Saunders, who the woman said appeared to have been drunk, was also using the stick to hit other items in the house before grabbing a tie-down strap. She accused him of whipping it in the air while moving toward the woman. Saunders then allegedly hit the woman multiple times with the metal part of the strap, the complaint stated.

The woman tried to get Saunders to stop, but he allegedly yelled, "If you come near me, I'll punch you." The woman said that when she tried to call the authorities, he grabbed the phone out of her hands and yelled, "You're not calling the cops. I'm going to kill you. You're going to die tonight!" court documents state.

Saunders allegedly punched the woman's lower back, grabbed her hair and yanked it multiple times as he repeated that he would kill her, documents state.

The woman was able to call her sister to help her after Saunders fell asleep. When police arrived, they saw a 4-to-5-inch bruise on the woman's hand and swelling and redness to the side of her neck and back. Officers also confiscated the tie-down strap.

A GPD officer requested that Saunders go to the Dededo precinct, but he yelled, "I'm not going nowhere! I'm staying right here!" He then opened the front gate of the residence and whistled toward two pit bulls in the yard, according to the complaint.

The officer asked if Saunders was signaling the dogs to attack her, but he did not answer and continued to whistle and look in the direction of the dogs. That led the officer to rush out of the yard and close the gate to prevent the dogs from getting out.

The officer told Saunders that if he was intentionally trying to make his dogs attack her, he will be charged with a felony against a police officer. Saunders allegedly replied, "OK, I'm sorry," the complaint stated.

Saunders was charged with interfering with the reporting of family violence, assault on a peace officer, aggravated assault and family violence as third-degree felonies and family violence as a misdemeanor.