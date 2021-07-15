Suspect arrested after video shows man allegedly pointing pellet rifle at cars

A man who was captured on cellphone video holding what appeared to be a rifle while at a busy intersection along Marine Corps Drive in Hagåtña was arrested.

Stainer Kapwich, 38, was arrested on suspicion of reckless conduct and public drunkenness.

Officers from the Guam Police Department’s Central Precinct Command responded to the 24-Hour Laundromat in Maite after receiving a report of a man pointing a rifle at passing cars, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

A black pellet rifle was confiscated at the scene.

Tapao confirmed that Kapwich was booked and released from police custody. His case was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

2011 case

According to Post files, Kapwich was arrested on charges of child abuse and family violence in 2011 after being accused of leaving a 2-year-old boy known to him alone. The child was found standing out in the rain along a road in Harmon.

The suspect then told officers that he drank alcohol and fell asleep, and left the child unwatched, Post files state.