A 27-year-old man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash that injured two Guam police officers has been arrested.

Justin John Portusach returned to the scene of the alleged crime late Monday afternoon and self-surrendered to officers at the Central Precinct Command in Sinajana.

He was arrested on suspicion of stalking, family violence, assault against a peace officer, assault, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, criminal mischief, use a of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, leaving the scene with injuries/ property damage, reckless driving with injuries, no driver’s license, mandatory insurance and expired registration.

Portusach was also wanted by GPD’s Domestic Assault Response Team in connection to an ongoing stalking complaint.

On June 24, two officers were injured after Portusach allegedly rammed his car into the police cruiser and fled the scene outside of the GPD’s Central Precinct Command in Sinajana. The officers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The suspect allegedly followed a woman known to him to the police precinct. The woman apparently was filing a stalking complaint against the suspect, Post files state.

Multiple witnesses told the Post they learned from officers that the alleged suspect had ditched his car in Agana Heights and took off on foot.

A week after the alleged incident, investigators reached out to the community for assistance to help located the suspect involved.

Portusach was seen at the police precinct on Monday with attorney Stephen Hattori from the Public Defender Service Corp. prior to being taken into custody.

His criminal record includes an arrest in 2014 for theft by receiving; another in 2015 for aggravated assault, family violence, and reckless driving; and an arrest in 2019 for drug possession. He was just released from the Department of Corrections this past February after being picked up on an arrest warrant for those cases.