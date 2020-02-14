A 21-year-old man who was charged three months ago with public drunkenness before he was legally allowed to drink is the suspect in a recent knife-throwing incident that injured a female driver recently.

Tomynson Nikot stands accused in the knife-throwing incident reported in Sinajana on Sunday. The arrest was made by a new police task force.

Nikot was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, obstructing the public ways and jaywalking.

On Feb. 9, police were called to an aggravated assault complaint along Pale Kieran Hickey Drive in Sinajana.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said a woman reported that she was struck by a knife that was thrown at her car as she was driving through the area. The victim was taken to Naval Hospital for treatment.

The victim was able to identify her attacker through a photo lineup.

Nikot was taken into custody and is being held at the Department of Corrections.

Prior case

Nikot was one of three young men who were arrested and charged in November after a theft complaint was filed from a store in Agana Heights.

Nikot, who was 20 at the time, was charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and underage consumption of alcohol, among other charges.

The trio were arrested while trying to flee the area where police were responding to the retail theft complaint. When police tried to talk to Nikot, he allegedly yelled to police while staggering on the road, according to court documents: "Why? What's the problem? ... Hey, what the f*** did I do?"

New task force

Tapao said a “newly formed task force” interviewed witnesses and obtained video surveillance from the area, which helped investigators identify the suspect in the knife-throwing incident.

The police department did not provide any further details about the new task force.

In April 2019, GPD disbanded the Mandaña Drug Task Force that the Calvo-Tenorio administration put in place to combat illegal drugs on Guam.

Janela Carerra, spokeswoman for the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, had said the police department was revamping the program and officers detailed to the anti-drug task force were returned to their respective agencies.

The Mandaña Drug Task Force included representatives from the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, A.B. Won Pat International Airport Police Division and Department of Corrections. It also required a partnership with Guam Homeland Security, Department of Revenue and Taxation, Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center to build a holistic program. Federal agencies and community organizations also were tapped to work with the Mandaña Drug Task Force.