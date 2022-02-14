A man was arrested in connection to three bomb threats reported in the past week.

Robert Anthony Pangelinan Blas, 35, was charged with three counts of third-degree felony.

The threats were a reportedly made from the same number where the suspect used a false name.

The threats forced evacuations at the Guam International Trading Center in Tamuning on Feb. 7, at the DNA Building in Hagatna on Feb. 10, and on Saturday at the Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning.

Authorities cleared each incident and found no bombs.

The suspect allegedly admitted to police that he made the three threats, adding that he was upset for having to quarantine.

The suspect apologized to the whole island, documents state.